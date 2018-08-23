THE October deadline for a deal on Brexit may slip to the end of the year, Theresa May’s deputy has admitted.

David Lidington said his past experience as a Europe minister had taught him that “these deadlines slip”, and there may not be an agreement - or no-deal - until “the end of 2018”.

However he said Brexit itself would not be delayed beyond March as there was a host of obstacles to extending the Article 50 process.

His comments came just a day after top European negotiator Michel Barnier said nothing would be agreed until November.

Mr Barnier had been speaking after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said he remained confident of reaching a deal at the summit of EU leaders planned for October.

Mr Barnier said any deal would be “not much later than November, certainly”, confirming a widespread view that the October deadline would be missed.

However speaking to the media in Edinburgh, Mr Lidington went further and floated the prospect of a deal in December.

The cabinet office minister, who was Europe minister from 2010 to 2016, said 80 per cent of a deal was there, with the Irish border question the key issue still to resolve.

He said: “We are making progress with the negotiations. We remain of the view that we are hopeful or optimistic about there being a good deal agreed in the autumn of this year.

“We saw Mr Barnier yesterday suggesting it might not be in October, but it might slip until a little bit later and frankly that doesn’t surprise me.

“I was Europe minister for six years. I’ve seen enough of these negotiations to know that these deadlines slip. I think there will need to be an agreement by the end of 2018.”

But he said there was a “real pressure” for Brexit to happen on 29 March 2019 as planned, and it was not practical or desirable to extend the Article 50 process.

Besides requiring the unanimous agreement of all 28 EU states, the European Parliament would switch focus to its own elections in the New Year, making it difficult to get enough MEPs together in a plenary session to pass a deal and get legislation through Westminster.

There would also be a new European Commission being appointed next year and the European budget to settle, with EU leaders moving on to other issues.

He said: “From our point of view, I don’t see an extension as being in our interests. What we need is a real focus upon getting the detail of the Brexit negotiations sorted, done and dusted.

“You need a deadline in order to make people focus because there are always lots of other things that are consuming the bandwidth.

“If you delay things there’s the risk you don’t give yourself extra time to sort it out, you just end up in a situation where people’s attention wanders.

“They don’t focus on cracking the last challenging problems.”

He said the UK government had also shared its technical notes on a no-deal Brexit with the Scottish and Welsh governments, incorporating feedback on devolved areas.

He added: “A chaotic Brexit isn’t in anybody’s interests which is why the government is working so hard on a negotiated outcome, and we believe that the package which is expressed in the Chequers white paper provides with a good pragmatic way forward which will deliver for Scotland and every other part of the UK.”