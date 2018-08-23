BRITISH consumers and holidaymakers face a multi-million pound "Brexit tax" if there is no deal with Brussels, new technical papers published by the UK Government have revealed.

The development came as the papers sought to reassure people in the event of no agreement with the EU27, declaring: "People and businesses should not be alarmed by no-deal planning and preparation nor read into it any pessimism. Instead they should be reassured we are taking a responsible approach, ensuring the UK's exit can be as smooth as possible in all scenarios".

But one paper suggests that if there were a no-deal Brexit, consumers could face higher costs, from goods to holidays, due to a "likely increase" in the cost of card payments between the UK and the EU.

This is because cross-border payments would no longer be covered by a "surcharging ban" that prevents businesses adding an extra levy when people use a specific payment method.

The Government's own figures from earlier this year said the surcharges, which were banned in January, had cost Britons £166 million in 2015.

The warning is contained in one of 25 technical papers covering preparations businesses should take in case the UK and EU are not able to agree a deal before Britain leaves the trade bloc in March.

The first raft of papers includes banking, medicines and clinical trials, nuclear research, workplace rights and farm payments.

Consumers would face another potential cost increase when online shopping, with parcels arriving in the UK no longer liable for Low Value Consignment Relief on VAT, the papers confirm.

One, covering trade with the EU, also highlights potential new costs for firms trading with Europe.

It says companies should "if necessary, put steps in place to renegotiate commercial terms to reflect any changes in customs and excise procedures, and any new tariffs that may apply to UK-EU terms".

It adds: "Businesses should consider whether it is appropriate for them to acquire software and/or engage a customs broker, freight forwarder or logistics provider to support them with these new requirements."

The Northern Ireland border, one of the most contentious issues in Brexit negotiations, is also mentioned.

UK firms that trade with Ireland should "consider whether you will need advice from the Irish Government about preparations you need to make".

Importing nuclear materials from the EU may require a licence under a no-deal outcome, according to a paper outlining the impact on civil nuclear regulation.

Licences are not required under current arrangements but the document warns that after March 29, 2019 "importers may need to obtain an import licence for imports of relevant nuclear materials from the EU".

New medicines will need UK approval before they can be made available to patients in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency [MHRA], which regulates drugs in the UK, will take on the functions of the EU if an agreement is not reached by March 29.

Products will have to go through national assessment before they receive market authorisation to be sold in the UK, according to the relevant technical paper.

It states: "After EU exit, to market a product in the UK, an initial market authorisation application will need to be submitted to the MHRA and will go through a national assessment.

"The MHRA will take a streamlined approach to approving UK market authorisation applications that places no greater burden on industry and ensures that patients can access new and innovative medicines at the same time as EU patients."

The 25 'no deal' technical papers were published as Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab insisted the Government remained confident of getting a good Brexit deal but stood ready to deliver for the British people in the event of a failure to secure an agreement "by managing and mitigating the risks, by rising to the challenges and by seizing the opportunities that lie ahead".

In a broadside to Brussels, the Brexit Secretary made clear "lives and livelihoods" in both the EU and UK should be "put ahead of any narrow political interest".

He sought to debunk what he claimed were some of the hair-raising scare stories about a no-deal, telling reporters: "Let me assure you that, contrary to one of the wilder claims, you will still be able to enjoy a BLT after Brexit, and there are no plans to deploy the army to maintain food supplies."

In a Q&A following his speech, Mr Raab, a Brexiteer, said the UK would be "better off outside of the EU in any scenario in the long term" but said he recognised the "risks of the short term".

He dismissed as "not credible" an assertion attributed to the UK boss of Amazon, who warned there would be "civil unrest" within weeks of a no-deal Brexit.

The Secretary of State also noted how an extra 9,000 staff were being recruited into the civil service to deal with Brexit, over and above the 7,000 currently working on preparations.

He also announced plans to recruit 1,000 more Border Force staff, on top of current recruitment for 300 border staff that is already underway.