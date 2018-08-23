Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has published an unusual video on YouTube which shows him spanking another man in his office.

In the video, the MP, who has held the seat of Lichfield in Staffordshire since 1997, raises an object in one hand as a man in a suit leans over a desk. 

The light-hearted video is intended to teach the public about whips, the MPs in charge of maintaining discipline in political parties and encouraging other MPs to back their leader.

Fabricant chose to illustrate the role of whips by spanking a man referred to through the rest of the clip as “Tarquin”.

The man is played by comedian Mark Dolan.

After the spanking, Mr Fabricant turns to the camera and says: “That’s not allowed any more.”