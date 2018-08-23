NAZANIN Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman serving a five-year jail sentence in Iran, has been temporarily released from prison in Tehran.

Her husband Richard confirmed that the 39-year-old British-Iranian charity worker from London was currently with her family, including her four-year-old daughter Gabriella, in Damavand about 40 miles north east of the Iranian capital.

"The Free Nazanin campaign is very pleased to confirm that Nazanin was released from Evin prison on furlough this morning,” announced Mr Ratcliffe.

"Initially, the release is for three days; her lawyer is hopeful this can be extended. She is currently with her family in Damavand.

"This was a very happy surprise after a number of false dawns recently, which had been increasingly unsettling," he added.

Earlier this week, Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, said he had yet to make a decision as to whether or not to grant Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic protection, which has been demanded by her husband to escalate her case from a consular matter to a state matter.

“Our priority has to be to do the right thing to get Nazanin out,” Mr Hunt said, adding: “We’ve been going to this issue in an enormous amount of detail over the last few weeks, I haven’t come to a final decision on that[the issue of diplomatic protection].”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 at Tehran airport when she and her then 22-month-old daughter were about to board a plane to fly back to Britain after a family visit. She was sentenced to five years in jail for spying, an allegation she denies.

During her first trial, she was accused of running “a BBC Persian online journalism course” and seeking a “soft overthrow” of Iran.