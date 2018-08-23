THE owners of The Herald are to launch two new newspapers next month in a dramatic change to Scotland's media landscape.

Newsquest Scotland on Thursday formally announced that it would close the Sunday Herald after 19 years

However, the company said it would replace the title with Sunday editions of The Herald and its sister paper, The National.

A souvenir last edition of the multi-award-winning Sunday Herald, which was the only national newspaper to come out fully for independence in 2014, will be printed on September 2. The new titles will be printed for the first time the following Sunday.

Donald Martin, editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland, will edit the new seven-day-a-week Herald.

He said: “This is an exciting time and a fantastic opportunity to produce two brilliant newspapers carefully targeted at their respective audiences.

"The Herald on Sunday will take the best of our journalism and columnists and offer a weekend package unrivalled for the Scottish market.

"Monday to Sunday we will produce outstanding insight, analysis and opinion, brilliant investigative journalism and great reads.

"We will also be careful to ensure that the balance of lifestyle, entertaining and informative reads to news increases significantly across the weekend in line with our readers’ interests and needs.

“I am also pleased our subscribers will now have a consistent seven-day offering, both online and print, aligned to the core Herald brand”.

Editor-in-chief Donald Martin

Mr Martin on Thursday told staff that The Herald would remain "apolitical" seven days a week.

The National has been strongly pro-independence since its launch in November 2014. Its editor Callum Baird said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be expanding our news operation with a new, bigger Sunday edition which will focus on investigations, big issues and have some of Scotland’s best columnists.

“This move will give our subscribers a genuine seven-day news operation for the first time and also, most importantly, ensure that there will be a newspaper which represents the views of nearly half of Scotland on the newsstands every Sunday.

“We’re delighted to confirm that the Sunday National will be edited by Richard Walker, who was the editor responsible for the Sunday Herald’s dramatic increase in circulation when it backed the Yes campaign in 2014. There is nobody better for the job.”

Newsquest Scotland Managing Director Graham Morrison said: “This is a highly competitive industry and to be successful requires innovation, diversification and investment to ensure we deliver the media and marketing platforms our customers want.

“It has been clear for some time that Herald readers wanted a seven-day offering with closer alignment of the brand and the title’s editorial values on a Sunday. By launching The Herald on Sunday and extending the National title to seven days a week we are able to give our audience and advertisers a clearer and better choice.”