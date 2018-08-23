PEOPLE living in the poorest areas of Scotland are three times more likely to die prematurely compared to those in the wealthiest postcodes, according to a damning study into the nation’s health inequalities.

Researchers warned that Scots in deprived communities had easier access to things that cause harm, such as illegal drugs, alcohol and junk food, since studies have shown that off-licences and fast food outlets tend to cluster in these areas.

Disorders related to drug abuse, heart disease, depression and lung cancer were the most common causes of premature death and ill health among the poorest Scots.

The findings, published NHS Health Scotland today, are the culmination of several years of research in the Scottish 'burden of disease'.

It found that the rate of early deaths - classed as dying from any cause under the age of 75 - is three times higher among the poorest 10% of Scots, compared to the 10% most affluent, with rates of ill health also 1.7 times higher.

Dr Diane Stockton, the study lead at NHS Health Scotland said: “The stark inequalities highlighted in our report represent thousands of deaths that didn’t need to happen. Illnesses that people didn’t have to endure, and tragedy for thousands of families in Scotland.

“It does not have to be this way. The fact that people in our wealthiest areas are in better health and that conditions that cause most of the ill health and early death result from things we can change – like illnesses associated with mental wellbeing, diet, drug use and alcohol dependency – shows that it is possible to create a fairer healthier Scotland.

“Our report highlights that to do this, we have to improve the life circumstances of people in our poorest areas and prevent their early death or avoidable ill health. This is about more than encouraging healthy choices.

"It’s easier to access the things that harm our health in these areas, and so no one type of behaviour change is going to solve this problem on its own. It’s about addressing the environment we live, rest, play, work and learn in so that it supports us to be mentally and physically well.”

The report calculates that nearly a third (32.9%) of early deaths and ill health in Scotland could be avoided if the whole population had the same life circumstances as the people who live in the wealthiest areas.

Early deaths and ill health caused by drug abuse are 17 times higher in the poorest areas, while those due to alcohol dependence are more than eight times higher. Rates of early death and sickness from chronic liver disease, COPD and lung cancer were more than seven, six and four times higher respectively in the poorest areas than the most affluent.

Disease patterns and causes of death also vary. Among the poorest Scots aged 15 to 44, drug abuse was the leading cause of ill health compared to migraines in the wealthiest postcodes.

In those aged 65 and over, ischaemic heart disease accounted for the largest burden of disease in the most deprived areas compared to Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the least deprived areas.