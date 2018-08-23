THE SNP has been urged to launch a full investigation after a pro-Scottish independence Facebook page was found to be a fake account set up in Iran.

Free Scotland 2014, which had more than 20,000 followers, was among 652 pages taken down by the social media giant in its largest purge.

The Iranian-backed account was one of the most popular on Facebook devoted to Scottish independence, and regularly posted articles about UK politics.

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “The revelation that the Free Scotland 2014 page – which had more than 20,000 followers – was a fake account backed by the Iranian state is incredible, and deeply worrying.

“From the US election to the independence referendum drive, we are all beginning to learn that democracy is under attack from countries like Russian and Iran who want to weaken us.

“The SNP has a choice; either pander to these disgraceful regimes, as its former leader and ex-First Minister Alex Salmond does on a weekly basis.

“Or stand up to this threat and assist Facebook by investigating pro-independence online outlets with which it has a connection to verify that they are what they claim to be.

“Quite simply, fake Yes sites must be closed down immediately, and the SNP has a duty to help do that.”

Free Scotland 2014 was among a number of accounts run by Liberty Front Press, a media organisation linked to Iran’s Press TV.

The page was discovered after Facebook security teams launched fresh investigations into fake accounts last August ahead of US mid-term elections.

It promoted stories about former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon and shared posts critical of the royal family.

An SNP spokesman said: “We’re pleased to see Facebook now taking steps to actively banning fake accounts.”