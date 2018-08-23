ELECTRO dance band The Prodigy will launch their seventh studio album with a Glasgow show.
The band s twenty-date UK and European tour will see the band play the opening night of their tour at the SEC on November 2, to coincide with the release date of their new album No Tourists.
All tickets go on sale on Friday, August 31st at 9.30am.
The band have been credited as pioneers of the big beat genre, which achieved mainstream popularity in the 1990s with one of their best known hits Firestarter.
The band have clocked up a six number 1 albums, sold 30 million records, played to many millions around the world, and won multiple honours (two Brits, two Kerrang! awards, five MTV awards, two Grammy nominations).
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.