ELECTRO dance band The Prodigy will launch their seventh studio album with a Glasgow show.

The band s twenty-date UK and European tour will see the band play the opening night of their tour at the SEC on November 2, to coincide with the release date of their new album No Tourists.

All tickets go on sale on Friday, August 31st at 9.30am.

The band have been credited as pioneers of the big beat genre, which achieved mainstream popularity in the 1990s with one of their best known hits Firestarter.

The band have clocked up a six number 1 albums, sold 30 million records, played to many millions around the world, and won multiple honours (two Brits, two Kerrang! awards, five MTV awards, two Grammy nominations).