MINISTERS failed to allay fears of a doomsday no-deal Brexit after the Chancellor warned that crashing out of Europe would reap "large fiscal consequences" for Britain just hours after Dominic Raab suggested most people would barely notice its impact.

Phillip Hammond published a letter to Nicky Morgan, the head of the Treasury select committee, which highlighted a contentious analysis on the financial impact of Brexit.

He also revealed the UK Government was updating its no-deal analysis ahead of the key Commons vote on the Prime Minister’s final Brexit agreement.

This will be seen by Brexiteers as a blatant attempt to scare MPs into forcing through her Chequers compromise.

Mr Hammond’s Remainer colleague Nicky Morgan, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, said the Chancellor had “confirmed the Government forecasts a disastrous hit to our economy and living standards in the event of a no-deal Brexit”.

The Treasury’s original analysis, published in January, calculated a no-deal Brexit would cost the UK economy as much as 10 per cent of GDP, leading to £80 billion a year in extra borrowing by 2033 with possible additional tax rises and spending cuts.

As the Government published the first in a series of technical notices aimed at advising the public, official bodies and businesses on how to prepare for a no-deal, the Brexit Secretary suggested the "vast majority" of consumers would not notice its impact.

He sought to debunk no-deal scare stories, telling journalists: "Let me assure you, contrary to one of the wilder claims, you will still be able to enjoy a BLT after Brexit, and there are no plans to deploy the Army to maintain food supplies."

However First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "A ‘no deal’ Brexit would be an unmitigated disaster – and the fact that UK govt is even talking about it is evidence of their abject failure. That they once had the nerve to tell us that independence threatened our place in Europe adds insult to injury. Scotland deserves better."

While Mr Raab, a Brexiteer, admitted failing to secure agreement with Brussels on the UK’s withdrawal posed "short-term risks," he argued Britain in the long run would be better off.

While he expressed confidence a “good deal is within our sights,” the Secretary of State nonetheless insisted contingency planning for a no-deal was prudent and responsible.

The notices, covering a wide range of 25 areas, including medicine, food production and trade were, he claimed, a “sensible, measured and proportionate approach” to minimise the impact of a no-deal outcome on the country.

But Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said the Conservative Government’s approach was “thin on detail, thin on substance and provided no answers to how ministers intend to mitigate the serious consequences of leaving the EU without an agreement”.

His colleague Chris Leslie, the former Shadow Chancellor, speaking on behalf of the People’s Vote campaign, said: “On the same day the Brexit Secretary was desperately trying to play down the risks of no-deal, the Chancellor has fired off a Brexit bazooka by admitting it would mean £80bn in extra borrowing or cuts each year by 2033.”

He added: “This Government is being pulled apart at the seams by Brexit but it’s the country that will ultimately pay the price when it all falls apart.”

Ms Morgan noted: “It is clear the Government’s mantra that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ is dead in the water and that no deal is in fact a very, very bad deal.”

The developments came as David Lidington, Mrs May’s effective deputy, on a visit to Scotland, insisted a no-deal scenario would not threaten the Union and suggested the deadline for securing agreement with Brussels might be pushed back from the European Council in mid-October to as late as December.

The Government papers declared: "People and businesses should not be alarmed by no-deal planning and preparation nor read into it any pessimism. Instead they should be reassured we are taking a responsible approach, ensuring the UK's exit can be as smooth as possible in all scenarios".

Yet they also said a no-deal could mean consumers facing:

*higher costs, from goods to holidays, due to a "likely increase" in the cost of card payments between the UK and the EU because cross-border payments would no longer be covered by an EU-wide "surcharging ban," which prevents businesses adding an extra levy when consumers pay;

*price increases when shopping online with parcels arriving in the UK no longer liable for the EU’s Low Value Consignment Relief on VAT and

*many of the 900,000 ex-pats living across the EU might not be able to access their British pensions as they “may lose the ability to access existing lending and deposit services, insurance contracts [such as life insurance contracts and annuities] due to UK firms losing their rights to passport into the EEA".

Helen Dickinson for the British Retail Consortium, said the no-deal notices pointed to “reduced availability and higher prices of food and medicine, increased delays and red tape at borders, and a VAT bombshell for consumers and businesses”.