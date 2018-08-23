A row over Labour's approach to Brexit has been reignited after one Shadow Cabinet minister clashed with another over the possibility of holding a second EU referendum.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, made clear that a public vote on the way forward if the final EU deal were rejected by MPs should remain "on the table".

He dismissed the notion that such a poll would cause "civil disobedience," a claim made by his Labour colleague Barry Gardiner, the Shadow International Trade Secretary.

Sir Keir made clear he had "never accepted" MPs should support the Brexit deal Theresa May brought back from Brussels "however bad it is".

He explained: “There needs to be a democratic check. I don’t think the Prime Minister can simply decide for herself what the future of this country looks like. I have focused on the vote in Parliament and the meaningful vote.

“If that vote is to reject the Article 50 deal, Parliament must decide what happens next. In those circumstances, it seems to me, all options should be on the table.

“So we’ve not called for a vote on the deal; we’ve called for a vote in Parliament on the deal. But I accept the proposition that, if it’s voted down, Parliament then decides what happens next and in those circumstances, in my experience in the last few years, keep your options on the table, not off the table.”

Earlier this week, Mr Gardiner stressed that a second EU referendum was not party policy, warning there could be civil disobedience if an attempt were made to overturn the Brexit vote through another nationwide poll.

He said: “What those people who want a second referendum are saying is: ‘Well, because you voted in the wrong way, we’ll give you a chance to get it right.’ That undermines the whole principle of democracy in this country.”

Mr Gardiner added: “If people want to be able to achieve change through democratic means, if they feel that that is being denied to them, they then turn to other, more socially disruptive ways of expressing their views, and that is the danger here.”

But Sir Keir dismissed the idea of civil unrest, adding: "We’ve had lots of ups and downs already on Brexit, I’m sure there are many to come, and I have not seen signs of civil disobedience. So, I think we can get through this exercise without that.”

The Shadow Cabinet split comes as the Labour leadership is under pressure to hold a vote at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool next month on the issue of holding another EU vote.