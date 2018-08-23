TWO leading Brexiteers behind the Leave.EU campaign have had their applications to join the Conservative Party rejected, it has emerged.

The move comes just days after some Tories warned about entryism by ex-Ukippers, who might attempt to join the party to swing any future leadership contest in favour of a hard Right pro-Brexit candidate.

Lord Hague, the former party leader, urged the Tories to reject proposals to give party members more choice in future leadership contests as the idea, favoured by supporters of Boris Johnson, could give Corbyn-like influence to “unrepresentative minorities” and reduce the chances of the party selecting a leader with widespread appeal.

Arron Banks, the multimillionaire founder of the Brexit campaign, and Andrew Wigmore, his spin doctor, announced on social media that they had joined the Conservatives.

Both have close ties with Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, and have styled themselves as the "Bad Boys of Brexit".

Mr Banks recently encouraged Leave.EU supporters to join the Tories to have a say in any forthcoming leadership battle, claiming such a contest was likely within the next three to six months, and thereby determining the type of Brexit pursued by the UK Government.

However, Tory HQ dismissed the Brexiteers’ claims.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Arron Banks and Andrew Wigmore's applications for membership of the Conservative Party have not been approved."

Mr Banks reacted by tweeting: "That's strange because I had a nice welcome letter from [Conservative Party chairman] @BrandonLewis this morning saying you are now activated and welcome to attend any event."

He and Mr Wigmore said in an article for the former’s Westmonster news website that the battle for Brexit was “now within the Conservative Party" and any upcoming leadership election, hence their decision to seek membership.

Mr Banks said: "Most of our members are proper conservatives that believe in immigration control, family values, self-reliance and prudent management of the economy. My Conservative Party membership lapsed in 2013 and I today joined the party."

He later tweeted Tory Remainers Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan saying: "Play nicely we are family now! Richard Tice makes three out of the four bad boys of Brexit now Conservative members...only Nigel Farage left."

Mr Banks was asked on Twitter whether he would attend the upcoming Tory conference, to which he replied: "Why not?".

Mr Wigmore, also speaking to Westmonster, said: "Like thousands of other Brexit supporters I've rejoined the Conservative Party to ensure that if there is a leadership contest, then I can influence the type of leader the country and the Tory Party need.

"We need a Brexit leader, one who believes in Brexit and will deliver what 17.4 million people voted for.”

He added: “A strong Tory membership is essential to hold the leadership and MPs to account. If the party continues on its current path, then we will not get the Brexit we voted for and will ultimately end up with a Corbyn Government, both are not an option."