FORMER Scottish Labour leader Iain Gray has become the first member of his party’s shadow cabinet to voice support for a referendum on Brexit.

The East Lothian MSP said he had decided to back a so-called People’s Vote on the Brexit deal after his Westminster counterpart and his local party did so.

Martin Whitfield, the Labour MP for East Lothian, has been a vocal supporter of the public having a say on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

In May, he and former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, signed up to the idea, putting them at odds with Jeremy Corbyn’s policy of honouring the Leave vote.

Edinburgh South Labour MP Ian Murray and MEP Catherine Stihler also backed the idea.

Mr Gray, His party's education spokesman, said he put great store in MPs having a “meaningful vote” on the deal, but also favoured a People’s Vote.

He told The Herald: “It looks increasing like any deal that there is - if there is any deal - is going to be a pretty poor one and that seems a reasonable thing to give the public.

“Don’t get me wrong. I believe the meaningful vote in parliament is key as well. But I think that having the People’s Vote as a possibility is an important one too.”

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer yesterday said a new referendum on a final Brexit deal should be “on the table” and “all options” left open given the volatility of the issue.

He also dismissed comments from his shadow cabinet colleague Barry Gardiner that a second referendum could lead to “civil disobedience”.

Scottish LibDem MSP Tavish Scott, whose party supports a People’s Vote, said he hoped more senior Labour figures followed Mr Gray's lead.

He said: “I’m glad Iain Gray has backed the campaign to give the British people the final say on Brexit. Public opinion is changing and people across the UK increasingly agree that the divided Tories must not be given a blank cheque Brexit.

“The no-deal papers show just how devastating that could prove to be in 200 days’ time.

"We know a sizeable majority of Labour supporters in Scotland don't agree with the party's pro-Brexit policy. Polls show they back a vote on the deal and want to stay in the EU.”