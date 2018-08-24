He is seen by some as a stand-up comedy king of the put-down.

But Scots comedian Frankie Boyle seemed not to be in the mood for dealing with drunken hecklers at his latest show in Glasgow.

Fans have revelled in plentiful YouTube videos of the best of Frankie Boyle insults.

And earlier this month when he took his Prometheus Volume III show to Edinburgh the former Mock The Week lynchpin announced to the crowd: "I hope you all get cancer", which was greeted, of course, with waves of laughter from an audience that gets his mock hostility.

Some fans were concerned that he had to walk off when faced with jibes from a section of the Thursday night audience.

But many more showed their disdain to those who were doing the heckling at Boyle's Prometheus Volume III show.

Boyle himself said he had to stop the show for five minutes "to get some drunks thrown out because I was recording an album".

One fan said: "Just coming home from the Frankie Boyle Glasgow gig. Stormed off stage because he couldn’t handle the hecklers! Very poor performance all night. Very disappointed!

Rob Taylor writing on social media claimed the Scots comic liked to insult James Corden because he is thick skinned then said Boyle "stopped the show seven times to eject people because he can't handle his home crowd's banter."

Landscape and portrait artist, Les Donaghy said: "Frankie Boyle just walked off stage, and won't come back till the bad boys stop shouting! Anyone found a dummy at the side of the pram?"

But Darren McGarvey, the author and community activist, also known as Loki, who recently won the Orwell Prize for his book Poverty Safari put the blame on the hecklers.

He said: "Hecklers are letting the side down at Frankie Boyle's new show. By all means have a laugh, but know when to stfu. It's a great show (personal at points too which was a lovely surprise) while still hilarious and pointed. "But p*shed hecklers need to pipe the f*** down. Pr**ks.

Others agreed.

Boyle will face more Glasgow audiences on Friday and Saturday night as he finishes his run at the Theatre Royal.