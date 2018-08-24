An all-star line-up that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.
The service will be held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on August 31, and also expected to perform are Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son Edward.
Proceedings will reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots, and among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.
The Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the programme.
The Queen of Soul died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday aged 76.
