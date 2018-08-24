Notting Hill Carnival will have knife arches placed around the event for the first time as the highest number of officers in six years will police the parade.

It is hoped that the “tried and tested” method will put off those planning to attend the Bank Holiday weekend event armed with knives and offensive weapons.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police did not disclose where the arches would be but said that not everybody will be expected to pass through them.

The move follows a wave of violent crime in the capital in recent months.

Crowds attend the Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London 2017 (Yui Mok/PA Images)

Some 13,000 officers will be deployed to the two-day event – around 450 more than last year and more than the parades over the past five years.

Almost 7,000 officers, some from the Metropolitan Police’s newly-formed Violent Crime Task Force, will be policing Monday’s event to “combat the threat of violent crime”.

This will be up from 6,100 on-duty officers on Sunday’s less busy family day.

Undercover police officers as well as officers from the Force Firearms and Dog Unit will be in place.

The west London street party is expected to attract more than one million revellers to its floats, food stalls and music.

Partygoers are advised to plan their journeys ahead, avoid bringing valuables and not to carry too much cash.

Commander Dave Musker, police gold commander for the event, said: “The Met seeks to support Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, Carnivalists and local communities to deliver a safe and spectacular event over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Our continued major effort directed against violence across the Capital will continue.

He added: “Let no one be in any doubt that if you have the intention to come to Carnival and be involved in crime or violence, my officers will robustly and proactively target you to keep Londoners safe.”

Supt Elisabeth Chapple, Met spokeswoman for Carnival, urged those who know of anyone planning to cause troube to contact police.

“Whilst there’s no specific threat to this event, we are keeping the situation under constant review” she said.