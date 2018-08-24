ITV has removed an impression of Dale Winton from its new panel show following the TV presenter’s death.
Rory Bremner, a team captain on The Imitation Game, revealed producers cut out a segment containing Winton, 62, after he was found dead at his London home in April.
Speaking to The Sun, impressionist Bremner said: “There’s an impression of Dale Winton but we had to sadly cut it out. We play a game called Celebrity Zoo and panellists have to describe Snail Winton.
“But it was recorded a while ago and so far we’ve been quite fortunate with any other deaths.”
Former Supermarket Sweep presenter Winton died of natural causes in April, his agent said.
Winton became a household name with game shows such as Supermarket Sweep, Touch The Truck and the National Lottery game show In It To Win It.
Supermarket Sweep, which saw contestants run around a mocked-up shop collecting shopping items, was a hit in the 1990s and was later revived.
