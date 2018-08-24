THE Scottish Government’s top civil servant has hit back at Alex Salmond, accusing him of “significant inaccuracies” in his statement on sexual misconduct.

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans also revealed the former First Minister had attempted to gag her from publicising two complaints against him.

She said she informed the former SNP leader of her decision to go public on Wednesday, and that he had instigated legal proceedings the following day, causing a delay.

However Mr Salmond later dropped the proceedings, allowing her to speak out.

It emerged on Thursday that Mr Salmond has been accused by two staff members of sexual misconduct at his Bute House residence in December 2013, while he was First Minister.

He has strongly denied wrongdoing, claiming some of the allegations “ridiculous”.

He has also announced a judicial review of the Scottish Government’s handling of the complaints process, singling out Ms Evans for criticism.

In a lengthy response issued by the Scottish Government, Ms Evans said she had received two complaints against Mr Salmond in January and informed him in March.

There was then an internal investigation by Scottish Government officials.

Ms Evans said: “I informed Mr Salmond and the people involved on Wednesday, August 22 of my conclusions and that I was considering the public interest in making the fact of the complaints and investigation publicly known.

“Mr Salmond was subsequently given notice that I intended to make a statement referring to the fact of the complaints.

“Following legal proceedings instigated by Mr Salmond yesterday that statement was delayed. However, given that Mr Salmond subsequently dropped those proceedings I am now able to confirm the fact of the complaints.

"I note that the former First Minister has indicated his intention to challenge the actions taken by the Scottish Government. His statement contains significant inaccuracies which will be addressed in those court proceedings.

“The Scottish Government will defend its position vigorously. You will appreciate that for legal reasons the Scottish Government is limited in what can be said.

“The First Minister has had no role in this process. I advised her of the conclusions of my investigation on Wednesday and she is of course aware that I am making this statement today.

“As the head of the Civil Service in Scotland, I have been consistently clear that there is no place for harassment of any kind in the workplace.

In line with work already underway in the organisation to tackle inappropriate behaviour, I will consider carefully any issues about culture and working practices highlighted by these complaints.”

Mr Salmond is expected to hold a press conference later today.