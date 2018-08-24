NICOLA Sturgeon has said the sexual misconduct claims against Alex Salmond are “extremely difficult” to come to terms with but cannot be ignored or swept under the carpet.

The First Minister said she had been aware of the investigation into Mr Salmond “for some time” but has had no role in the process.

It comes after the Scottish Government’s Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans accused the ex-first minister of “significant inaccuracies” in a statement he released last night.

Mr Salmond has been reported to police over claims of sexual misconduct against two staff members in Bute House in December 2013, when he was first minister.

Ms Evans confirmed two complaints in relation to his behaviour were received in January this year. Mr Salmond was told of the allegations in March.

The Permanent Secretary said she told Mr Salmond she intended to make the claims public on Wednesday, but this was delayed after Mr Salmond launched legal proceedings, which have now been dropped.

Mr Salmond has strongly denied wrongdoing, claiming some of the allegations are “ridiculous”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Complaints were made in January relating to Alex Salmond by two individuals.

“These complaints have been considered since then under a procedure covering ministers and former ministers that was agreed by me in December 2017 in the wake of public concern about harassment.

“Although I have been aware for some time of the fact of the investigation – initially from Alex Salmond – I have had no role in the process, and to have referred to it before now would have compromised the integrity of the internal investigation, which I was not prepared to do.

“However, I was informed by the Permanent Secretary earlier this week that she had completed her investigation and that she intended to make the fact of the complaints public.

“Alex Salmond is now challenging the Scottish Government’s procedure in court. The Scottish Government refutes his criticisms of its process and will defend its position vigorously.

“However, this focus on process cannot deflect from the fact that complaints were made that could not be ignored or swept under the carpet.

“I have been clear on many occasions that all organisations and workplaces must make it possible for people to come forward to report concerns and have confidence that they will be treated seriously.

“For that principle to mean anything it cannot be applied selectively. It must be applied without fear or favour, regardless of the identity, seniority or political allegiance of the person involved.

“My relationship with Alex Salmond obviously makes this an extremely difficult situation for me to come to terms with. I am also acutely aware how upsetting this will be for my party.

“However the over-riding priority must be to ensure fair and due process. I would also ask that the privacy of those who have complained be respected.”

Last night, Mr Salmond announced a judicial review of the Scottish Government’s handling of the complaints process, singling out Ms Evans for criticism.

He is expected to hold a press conference later today.