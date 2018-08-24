Rocket enthusiasts gathered in Fairlie this week for the launch of International Rocket Week (IRW) in Fairlie.
The IRW 2018 is the 33rd annual rocket flying event in Scotland for model and amateur rocketeers with rocketry followers of all ages that runs for eight days until the end of August and encompasses research, competition rocket building and flying.
