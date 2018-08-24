THE SNP has been urged to suspend Alex Salmond “with immediate effect” over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The former First Minister has been in the party for almost 45 years.

Labour said the serious nature of the allegations against Mr Salmond meant his party should not hesitate to suspend his membership.

MSP Monica Lennon, Labour’s equalities spokesperson, said: “Given the serious nature of these allegations, it would be appropriate that the SNP suspend Alex Salmond's membership of the party with immediate effect.”

There is a recent precedent for a suspension.

The SNP suspended former childcare minister Mark McDonald last year after he resigned from the government over misconduct allegations.

The party also launched its own in-depth investigation into his conduct.

Mr Salmond has been accused of sexual misconduct by two former cicil servants in relation to alleged incidents in December 2013 at Bute House, when he was First Minister.

He has denied any wrongdoing, calling the some of the complaints “ridiculous”.

He has also denied any criminality.

However SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the complaints could “not be ignored or swept under the carpet”.

However the party has so far failed to answer phone and email queries about whether it is taking action against its most famous member.