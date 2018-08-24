FRINGE supporters of Alex Salmond have taken to social media to claim he is the victim of a conspiracy by the unionist state.

A number of so-called “cybernat” Twitter accounts have rushed to defend the ex-first minister from allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr Salmond has been reported to the police over the claims, which relate to his behaviour towards two staff members in 2013.

He has strongly denied wrongdoing, claiming some of the allegations are “ridiculous”.

Nicola Sturgeon said the claims were “extremely difficult” to come to terms with but cannot be ignored or swept under the carpet.

But on Twitter, fringe nationalists and anonymous accounts have voiced a number of conspiracy theories.

One user called Mr Malky said the “attacks on Yes Facebook pages, independence-supporting websites and blogs…and Alex Salmond are not unconnected”.

He added: “The British state is terrified Scotland ends the 1707 union.”

Another account, @ChrisMcCusker67, suggested the claims were intentionally leaked to newspapers to attack the independence cause.

He added: “This stinks of #WillieMacrae & has MI5 written all over it.”

Willie MacRae was an SNP activist and Scottish lawyer who was found shot in the head after his car crashed in the Scottish highlands in 1985.

His death was officially ruled as suicide but conspiracies and claims he was murdered have persisted to this day.

Another account, @Scotlandscreams, said the allegations against Mr Salmond were “frankly ridiculous”.

It said: “Be aware the British state has no scruples and is morally bankrupt. The smear begins on the former FM Alex Salmond.”

Elsewhere, @Fions18 said the media is scared of Mr Salmond and would do anything to blacken his name.

A user called Ken Reid – tweeting under @1606kenreid – said: “And tonight the guns are pointed at Alex Salmond.

“Media speculation designed to discredit a proud Scot. My instinct is this stinks of establishment desperation to discredit a proud man.

“I so hate the MSM these days. The media fat cats have so much control it’s sick.”

Others suggested the allegations were part of a “dirty tricks” campaign by the establishment, or “unionist state harassment”.