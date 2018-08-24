A KREMLIN-BACKED TV channel has announced it will stick by Alex Salmond after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Mr Salmond is facing allegations relating to his behaviour towards two staff members in December 2013, when he was first minister.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the claims are “extremely difficult” to come to terms with but cannot be ignored or swept under the carpet.

Russian broadcaster RT, which airs the Alex Salmond Show every Thursday morning, indicated it would not be suspending him.

A spokesman said: "This is a personal issue for Mr Salmond and all enquiries should be directed to him. The Alex Salmond Show will continue to air on RT at this time."

The ex-first minister has strongly denied wrongdoing, claiming some of the allegations are “ridiculous”.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: “I have made many mistakes in my life – political and personal – but I have not sexually harassed anyone, and I certainly have not been engaged in criminality.”

It comes after the Scottish Government’s Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans accused Mr Salmond of “significant inaccuracies” in a statement he released last night.

Mr Salmond has faced ongoing criticism over his involvement with RT, formerly Russia Today. It is widely believed to a propaganda channel.

Last month, his chat show was ruled to have breached broadcasting rules by the watchdog Ofcom.

The regulator investigated “audience tweets” in the former politician’s debut show, which aired in November last year.

It found they were presented as having come from viewers, but most were posted by people working on the programme.