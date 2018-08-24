JEREMY Corbyn has become embroiled in yet another row about anti-Semitism over remarks he made five years ago, which were caught on video.

The footage emerged of the Labour leader taken in 2013 at a conference when he claimed some British Zionists "clearly have two problems: one is they don't want to study history and, secondly, having lived in this country for a very long time, probably all their lives, they don't understand English irony either".

Labour backbencher Luciana Berger said his comments were "inexcusable” and made her feel "unwelcome in my own party".

The Liverpool MP tweeted: "The video released today of the leader of @UKLabour making inexcusable comments - defended by a party spokesman - makes me as a proud British Jew feel unwelcome in my own party.

"I've lived in Britain all my life and I don't need any lessons in history/irony."

But John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor and a close ally of Mr Corbyn, defended his colleague, saying the party leader had devoted his life to securing peace in the Middle East and that his recorded remarks had been “taken out of context”.

He explained: “Whatever Jeremy has said throughout the years has always been about how to secure peace, particularly within the Middle East and also peace with justice for all concerned; both members of the Jewish community and also members of the Palestinian community.

"In that context Jeremy has devoted his life. So…[taking] expressions out of context in that way are not helping."

However, Ms Berger received support from fellow Labour backbenchers with Newcastle North MP Catherine McKinnell tweeting: "Standing right with you @lucianaberger," and Sedgefield MP Phil Wilson saying: "Right beside you @lucianaberger."

In recent weeks, Mr Corbyn has come under increasing pressure over a number of issues linked to anti-Semitism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the party's own definition of anti-Semitism, his 2014 visit to a Palestinian cemetery in Tunisia and meetings with those connected to the Palestinian cause.

A spokeswoman for the Labour leader said: "Jeremy is totally opposed to all forms of anti-Semitism and is determined to drive it out from society.

"At this event, he was referring to a group of pro-Israel activists misunderstanding and then criticising the Palestinian ambassador for a speech at a separate event about the occupation of the West Bank."