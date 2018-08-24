POLICE Scotland has said that it is "assessing information" regarding claims of sexual harrsament made against Alex Salmond.

The force confirmed it had received information regarding the allegations, and was in the early stages of an inquiry into the former First Minister.

It has been reported that the allegations concern his conduct towards two staff members in 2013, while he was in office.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are carrying out an assessment of information which we have received and inquiries are at an early stage."

Mr Salmond denies the allegations, and has launched a case at the Court of Session challenging the legality of the Scottish Government's complaints procedure.

Earlier, in an interview with the Press Association, Mr Salmond said: "I can't specify what the complaints are because I'm going to court, and I specifically and absolutely deny any suggestion of criminality.

"That's my position. I'm going to court, the Scottish Government are going to have to account for themselves at court.

"Let the Court of Session do its job. If I lose then I publicly answer the complaints, if I win then we're in a different situation altogether, but at least we'll have established some semblance of fairness."