A THIRD of secondary school pupils in Scotland think HIV can be contracted from toilet seats - and many admit they have no idea how to protect themselves against the virus.

The shock results emerged in a survey of 2806 young people aged 12-18, and reveals just how far the disease has faded from the sexual health agenda.

The research, carried out in 19 council areas by charity HIV Scotland, also found that while 84% of schools in Scotland offer sexual health lessons, less than half of the pupils reported participating.

One in three (34%) said they did not know how to minimise the risk of catching the virus, and 15% said they "knew nothing" about HIV transmission and prevention.

Most surprisingly, 34% of the pupils believed that HIV can be acquired through contact with toilet seats. An alarming proportion also believed that transmission routes included kissing (27%) and spitting (45%).

Nathan Sparling, Head of Policy & Campaigning at HIV Scotland said: “This is the largest survey of young people in Scotland, specifically focused on their experiences of sexual health education in schools.

"It shows that students in Scotland need and want better sexual health education, that informs them about the modern day realities of HIV and how to prevent it.

“Let’s be clear, HIV cannot be transmitted through spitting, kissing or toilet seats. When people living with HIV are on effective treatment, the virus is reduced to such a low level in their body that they are not able pass the virus on to others.

"These facts should be used to inform new generations about HIV, challenging stigma at the same time.

“There are many great examples of best practice in Scotland; but access to sexual health education should be universal across Scotland.”

Sexual education in school remains a key source of information for young Scots, with one in two relying on classes to gain knowledge.

Although most praised their teacher’s confidence in delivering the lesson, a majority admitted a gap in their understanding of HIV and its risk factors.

Sexual education in the classroom remains an emotive topic, with mentions of awkwardness, trust issues and embarrassment.

The anonymous environment of TV and the internet was a draw for a quarter of the respondents, with the rest relying on friends and family for information.

Dr Kirstin Mitchell, a Glasgow University researcher specialising in sexual health studies, said a peer-based approach could be useful.

She said: “There are ongoing innovative approaches to sexual health education being developed at the moment.

"We are working with colleagues across the UK to explore the feasibility of training influential students as peer-supporters in schools to deliver positive sexual health messages via social media and face to face conversation”

Despite a requirement for schools to promote health and wellbeing, sexual health education is not compulsory in Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Relationships, sexual health and parenthood education is an integral part of the curriculum.

"To help local authorities and schools best deliver it to pupils we are conducting a national review of personal and social education, that will improve their learning experience and make it more relevant to their lives.

“In addition all schools across Scotland will soon be able to access a new web?based teaching resource, developed by a partnership of health boards and local authorities, that will provide information on healthy relationships and issues affecting young people, including sexually transmitted infections such as HIV.”

The virus, which was discovered in the 1980s, is transmitted by vaginal or anal sex and through sharing injection equipment. HIV can also be transmitted at birth or through breastfeeding.

On average, two young people between the ages of 15-25 are diagnosed with HIV in Scotland every month. With adequate treatment, people living with HIV can have a normal and healthy life expectancy.