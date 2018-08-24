MOST voters will pin the blame for a bad Brexit outcome on Theresa May and her government, a new poll has suggested, as the internal wrangling within the Conservative Party over the possibility of a no-deal scenario continued.

The findings of a massive online survey by YouGov, undertaken in the past week and involving more than 10,000 adults, also pointed to a reversal of the 2016 EU referendum.

Peter Kellner, the former President of YouGov, noted how the numbers showed that "Britain would vote to remain in the EU by 53 per cent to 47 per cent if a referendum were held now."

The super-poll comes after Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, on Tuesday claimed UK politicians were already trying to pin the blame for the possibility of a no-deal on Brussels.

He said: “To be very frank I do see a blame game starting against the EU in case of a no-deal. The EU will not be impressed by a blame game and everyone should understand that."

The YouGov snapshot, commissioned by the People’s Vote campaign, said 62 per cent of voters felt a bad Brexit deal would be “mainly the fault of the Government” while just 24 per cent disagreed.

As the conference season nears with Brexit set to dominate the proceedings of all four main parties, even Conservative supporters were, according to the poll, more likely to blame the Tory Government for a bad Brexit deal; by 48 per cent to 43.

Some 58 per cent of people who voted Conservative in last year’s General Election thought it unlikely Britain would get a good deal while 84 per cent of Tory supporters felt the handling of the Brexit process had been a mess.

Labour’s Chukka Umunna, on behalf of the People’s Vote campaign, said: “The Brexiters have tried to blame this mess on everyone from judges and civil servants to ‘experts’ or those MPs who choose to stand up for their constituents.

“Now they are trying to say this whole botched process is the fault of Europe. But it won’t work because people know the problem is down to the way they have handled Brexit itself.”

The London MP added: “We don’t think the politicians who have created this crisis in Westminster can fix it now. We don’t trust them to clear up their own mess. That’s why more and more people, from every region and nation, from all walks of life, are demanding a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal or the outcome of negotiations.”

Meanwhile, David Lidington, the Prime Minister’s effective deputy, took to the airwaves to support Philip Hammond after the Chancellor came under fire from Brexiteers for warning of dire economic consequences of a no-deal – just hours after Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, played down the effects of Britain failing to get agreement with Brussels on its withdrawal.

Brexit-backing Tories reacted furiously after Mr Hammond, in a leaked letter to Tory Remainer colleague Nicky Morgan, pointed to provisional Treasury analysis, which claimed GDP could fall and borrowing could be around £80 billion a year higher by 2033/34 under a no-deal scenario.

Pro-Brexit backbencher Marcus Fysh accused the Chancellor of peddling another "dodgy Project Fear".

But Mr Lidington sought to downplay the row, stressing how the Treasury data was "nothing new" and that Mr Hammond was "absolutely committed" to the objectives that the Government had set out in the Chequers Plan.

He said: "This is provisional analysis that the Treasury published back in January this year and all Philip was doing was simply referring back to that in response to a senior member of Parliament."

The Cabinet Office Minister made clear a no-deal was "not a desirable objective" but stressed he remained "optimistic" the UK could achieve a good outcome.

His comments came after Roberto Azevedo, the head of the World Trade Organisation, said a no-deal Brexit would neither be the “end of the world" nor a “walk in the park”.

Meanwhile, Karel De Gucht, the former European Trade Commissioner, said he believed a no-deal Brexit was "highly unlikely".

He explained: "In the end, there will be a deal; whether this is a solution is quite a different question.”