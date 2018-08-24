WHEN lawyer Frances Ennis told friends and family she was planning a home birth, she said most thought she was either "mad or brave".

The 36-year-old, from Bearsden in East Dunbartonshire, had had her first baby - daughter Nessa, now four - in hospital.

"I didn't have a bad experience, but I just felt that there were a lot of things that made it more difficult than it needed to be," she said. "I was back and forth to the Southern two or three times and I think that stalled my labour and made it longer. It was 30-odd hours and by the end of it I was just off my face on gas and air.

"It suits some people, but it absolutely did not suit me and I was on it for eight hours. I lost track of what was going on, who everyone was. I just remember feeling totally out of control and a bit freaked out at the end."

With sons Ciaran, three, and one-year-old Eoin, she opted for drug-free labours at home with midwives and a 'doula', or birth coach.

"You get told you're a hippy. I had a very close family member say, when I told them I was hoping to have a home birth with Eoin, 'you got away with it last time, you wouldn't want to chance it a second time'. I get that it's not everyone's cup of tea, but I'm also quite risk averse. I'm a litigation lawyer so my whole life is about assessing risk. I don't just say 'let's try a home birth and see what happens'."

Ms Ennis said both births were "hard work", but also more relaxed. Despite complications after Eoin's birth - a retained placenta meant she had to be rushed to hospital - she has no regrets.

"I just walked about the house, had my dinner, chilled out and then called the doula and the midwife. For me, I just wanted to go into a darkened room.

"I didn't have any issues during the pregnancy, there were no issues with the baby, no issues with me. So I felt pretty confident it was the right decision for me.

"I have friends who have had three elective sections, friends who've had emergency sections then vaginal birth - everyone tries to do it their own way and that's the thing, everyone has to be given a choice and supported to try and have the birth that they want."

However, she said she felt pressured at time to have a C-section or to be induced.

She said: "I have a lot of sympathy for the medical staff because they see the worst case scenarios, they see things I couldn't imagine, and they want to deliver a safe baby in what they consider to be the least risky circumstances.

"When Ciaran was measuring quite big on the scans, the sonographer said 'I take it you'll be having a section'. When I said I was actually planning a home birth, she was aghast. But actually, Ciaran ended up being the smallest of my children.

"Then when I was pregnant with Nessa and I got to 40 weeks I remember the midwife saying 'I'll phone the consultant and book you in for an induction' and I said 'no, you won't'. Anecdotally I know a lot of people in that situation who just say 'okay'.

"I was quite often just presented with 'you're 40 weeks, we're going to book you for an induction'. Then when I said no, you definitely feel like you're being belligerent, or difficult - but in my job questioning someone isn't that big a deal.

"I know so many women who wanted a particular type of birth and feel that they were railroaded into something else and found themselves in a situation where they were completely out of control, the birth didn't go to plan, and then they had an emergency section when what they'd actually wanted was as relaxed a birth as possible with as few drugs as possible.

"Then they're baby is taken from them, they don't get to be the first person to hold it, there's no skin to skin, no immediate breastfeeding. They're just left feeling traumatised and like complete failures."