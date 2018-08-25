Police are investigating thefts “over a period of weeks” from the home of TV personality Paddy McGuinness.
The host of ITV1 dating show Take Me Out and his wife Christine, who appears in ITV Be’s The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, reported a theft from their luxury property in Prestbury.
The pair were photographed on Wednesday leaving Wilmslow police station after making the report.
Cheshire Police confirmed they received reports on Wednesday morning of a theft.
A spokeswoman said: “The victims reported that a number of items, including cash, have been taken from their home over a period of weeks.
“Inquiries in relation to the allegations are ongoing and officers are not appealing for information from the public.”
Pc Steve Kaminski, from Cheshire Police, said: “I would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident which has no impact on local residents.”
