A Scottish tug-of-war team has appealed for donations so they can realise their dream of competing at the sport’s world championships in South Africa.

Teams from around the world will converge on Cape Town for the show of strength next month – and Scotland will be represented by a group of women from Ayrshire if they can raise £4,000.

They qualified after winning a series of matches in Scotland, and they have also picked up gongs at UK and European level.

“Ayrshire ladies are leading the way both nationally and internationally in the outdoor sport,” said Julie Bannerman, who is a team member. “They have an unbeaten record at all four ladies' weight classes at the Scottish Championship despite tough competition from teams such as Cornhill and Fife and Kinross.

“Ayrshire ladies have also won Scotland’s top outdoor medals on an international level, from winning numerous British and Irish Championship ladies gold medals they have progressed to win Scotland’s first ever European Championships medal for outdoor tug of war, in 2015, when they picked up bronze in the ladies' 560kg closed weight class in Northern Ireland.

“Most recently at the European Championships in England, Ayrshire ladies was the first Scottish club to win an international gold medal, in the 520kg open weight class.”

Lauren Kennedy, 23, first joined a tug-of-war team aged 15 as a young farmer. She said: “Winning gold medals was not something I’d ever been familiar with. I took part in various sports throughout my life but never had much success with any. It is a rough, tough sport and requires a serious amount of hard work which I think is something just ingrained into farmers anyway, so it may come as less of a shock to the system.”

Teammate Karen Gemmell, 25, said: “So far we’ve had a pretty successful season and it would be great to top this off at the world championships in Cape Town with a podium position. The team’s last appearance at worlds (Sweden 2016) saw us win the bronze. We have adapted our training since then and hopefully with the drive, dedication and ambition the team is showing we can match or even better our results.”

The team train three times a week with coach Colin Montgomery, 39, who has been involved in the sport for fifteen years.

He said: “I am really excited and stressed going to the world championships. The stress is self-inflicted as I put a lot of pressure on myself to get training right. I think the team have the potential to do well, but the world championships are tough and one mistake can cost your place in the semi-finals, before you even get to fight for a medal.”

If the team is to have the chance of competing for a medal they must raise funds. An online crowd fundraiser has attracted £1,000 in donations so far.

Julie Bannerman added: “We do not receive any funding, apart from a few local sponsors. We dig deep in our pockets to represent Scotland. With this year’s world championships being further afield, we are struggling to finance the trip. We hugely appreciate support in helping us achieve our goals.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com and search 'Ayrshire tug of war club'.

TOP TEAMS AT THE TUG OF WAR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tug-of-war is a test of strength that pits two teams against each other. Both teams pull on opposite ends of a rope and the winning team pulls the opposing team a set distance.

This year’s world championships in South Africa is the 24th tournament and the opening ceremony takes place in Cape Town on September 21.

Among the 19 countries confirmed to compete are England, Sweden, Belgium, China, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the USA.

At the last tournament in Sweden in 2016, Taiwan took top prize in the women’s competition, with Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands also in contention.

Coach Colin Montgomery said a more recent tournament may give an indication of the countries that may challenge Scotland.

He said: "At the European championships last year in England, the women's 520kg category saw Sweden, Scotland, Switzerland, England, Netherlands and Basque Country make up the top six."