In my column here a few weeks ago I described my own experience of being a consumer let down by an airline company. As I explained then, it was a timely reminder not just of how disruptive and inconvenient such a let-down can be, but of how hard it can be in the moment for consumers to know what their rights are and how to seek redress.

While industries and service providers focus solely on their own fields, as consumers we use and are affected by different services at the same time on any given day. Such as taking a shower: we’re using both water and energy. Or setting off for the morning commute to work: we hope our train will be on time and that we have access to wifi (and coffee) to finish that all-important report we need for a 9am meeting. We are all dependent on services working seamlessly for us to support our busy and complex lives. So when things go wrong, what can we do?