A serious road accident involving a car and a motorbike closed part of the A9 yesterday.

Police shut the stretch of road between Ballinluig and Dunkeld, Perthshire, while they dealt with the incident.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was taken to hospital yesterday following a separate collision on the A93 near Perth Racecourse.

The incident, involving a car, happened at around 8.40am on Saturday, according to police.

No further information was given on the condition of the motorcyclist.

The road was closed yesterday morning, but has since been reopened.