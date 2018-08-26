A serious road accident involving a car and a motorbike closed part of the A9 yesterday.
Police shut the stretch of road between Ballinluig and Dunkeld, Perthshire, while they dealt with the incident.
Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was taken to hospital yesterday following a separate collision on the A93 near Perth Racecourse.
The incident, involving a car, happened at around 8.40am on Saturday, according to police.
No further information was given on the condition of the motorcyclist.
The road was closed yesterday morning, but has since been reopened.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.