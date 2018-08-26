HUNDREDS of people attended the first of several SNP events held to debate a new economic blueprint for independence.

The national assembly meeting, which attracted 400 people, was held in Ayr on Saturday to gather party members’ views on the findings of the Growth Commission, published in May.

Two further national assemblies are due to take place in Aviemore in the Highlands and Edinburgh next month, ahead of the SNP’s autumn conference in October.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown, chair of the assemblies, said: “I’m delighted that the first national assembly event attracted so many people and generated such a range of positive ideas and contributions on the sustainable growth commission report.

“This is so valuable as we build a fresh case for an independent Scotland.”

The Growth Commission, set up by Nicola Sturgeon and chaired by former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson, set out a series of recommendations for the economy in an independent Scotland.

Its proposals include keeping sterling without a formal currency union after Scotland leaves the UK.

A separate Scottish currency could be set up after a period of about a decade, but only if six key economic tests were met, the commission said.

The move would see the Bank of England continue to set interest rates and other monetary policy in the years after independence.