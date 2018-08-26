Stars from the world of theatre, music and TV have paid tribute to dancer and mime artist Lindsay Kemp, who has died at the age of 80.
The influential choreographer was known for tutoring singers David Bowie and Kate Bush during his career.
Kemp choreographed and performed during Bowie's celebrated Ziggy Stardust concerts at London's Rainbow Theatre in 1972.
He also appeared in the promotional video for the musician's song John, I'm Only Dancing.
Kemp made cameo appearances as a pantomime dame in the film Velvet Goldmine in 1998 and as pub landlord in 1973 horror film The Wicker Man.
Director Nendi Pinto-Duschunsky, who is currently making a documentary of Kemp's life called Lindsay Kemp's Last Dance, confirmed reports that he died in Livorno in Italy on Saturday morning.
Pinto-Duschunsky wrote on the film's official Facebook page: "It's hard to find the right words now. I'm so sorry to tell you Lindsay passed away last night."
She added: "It was very sudden, and he had the perfect day rehearsing with his students, about to work more on his memoirs, about to go on tour. He was very happy and it was very sudden."
