A couple have been injured in an unprovoked attack by a group of men armed with bottles and a knife.

They were approached by seven men at around 7.30pm on Friday while walking along the south footpath of the Forth and Clyde Canal near Balmore Road in Glasgow.

The group attacked the 35-year-old man with bottles and a knife, also injuring his 44-year-old partner when she tried to intervene, before fleeing towards Glentanar industrial estate.

Both victims were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, with the man treated for a serious facial injury and a stab wound to his side. His condition was last night described as stable.

The woman was treated for injuries to her forehead and has since been released.

Police are appealing for witnesses.