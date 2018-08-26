A derelict site on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal in Glasgow was transformed for the Youth Urban Games yesterday.
Young athletes from across Scotland and beyond had their moment in the spotlight, at first-ever event of its kind in Scotland.
The games were organised by young people from across Glasgow, who handled the entire creative process in a fitting move for Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018. Thousands flocked to the event, with crowds coming from as far away as Russia.
Spectators and newcomers were also offered the opportunity to test their mettle in beginner sports sessions.
The venue was revamped with custom-made pipes, ramps and platforms to make a suitable stage for some of the most talented young athletes in BMXing, parkour and skateboarding. A street food village, live music and DJ also featured at the event, which offered a cash prize of £1000 to the winning athlete.
