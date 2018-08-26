A SEARCH has been launched for a missing man who vanished from a hospital in Glasgow's West End.
John Maclean, also known as John Wilson, 44, was last seen leaving Gartnavel Hospital around 5.30pm on Friday.
He is described as 5ft 6 inches, of slim build with stubble, and salt and pepper hair. He was wearing blue chinos, a blue and white checked shirt and sand coloured shoes.
Sergeant Douglas Davies, of Partick Police Station, said: "John's family and friends are extremely worried about him and we are appealing to members of the public to help trace him.
"John is known to spend time in the Glasgow are and also has family in Dunoon and we would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch.
"Anyone with information regarding John's whereabouts is asked to contact Partick Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3329 of Friday 24 August 2018."
