A motorcyclist has died following a crash in South Lanarkshire.

The 54-year-old man from the Lesmahagow area was travelling on the M74 near Crawford when the accident happened at around 11.20am on Thursday.

He died at the scene after his Yamaha motorcycle went out of control and hit a safety barrier near junction 14.

Police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Officers appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.