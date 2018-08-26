American war hero, presidential nominee and longtime leading politician John McCain has died aged 81.
Mr McCain was the son and grandson of admirals and followed them to the US Naval Academy.
A pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war for more than five years.
He went on to win a seat in the House of Representatives and in 1986, the Senate, where he served for the rest of his life.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.