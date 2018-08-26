Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop has said she is quitting following the selection of a new prime minister in an internal party vote.
Ms Bishop issued a statement saying she will remain in parliament.
She said: “Today I advised the prime minister that I will be resigning from my Cabinet position as minister for foreign affairs.”
Friday’s leadership ballot in the ruling Liberal Party selected treasurer Scott Morrison to replace Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister.
Mr Turnbull praised Ms Bishop, saying she “has been and remains an inspiring role model for women here and around the world”.
She had served as foreign minister since 2013.
