A no-deal Brexit would pose an “existential threat to the UK” and could lead to independence for Scotland, Herman Van Rompuy, the former European Council President, has suggested.

The ex-Brussels chief’s intervention has thrust the constitutional issue back to the top of the Brexit agenda and echoes remarks from some senior SNP figures, who equate a hard or no-deal Brexit with a renewed push for Scottish independence.

Peter Grant, the Nationalists’ Europe spokesman at Westminster, recently warned that there was "not a rope in existence that is strong enough" to hold Scotland to the rest of the UK if the Conservative Government pursued a "cliff-edge" Brexit.

Last week, following the publication of the first tranche of papers setting out Theresa May’s no-deal contingency plans, Nicola Sturgeon claimed that quitting the EU without an agreement would be an “unmitigated disaster” while her Scottish Cabinet colleague Michael Russell branded such a scenario a “nightmare”.

In contrast, David Lidington, the Prime Minister’s effective deputy, argued that a no-deal Brexit would in no way jeopardise the Union, saying the “strength of the United Kingdom” would continue regardless.

Earlier this month, the First Minister signalled that she was unlikely to be able to make a definitive decision on calling for a second independence referendum this autumn because of the uncertainties surrounding Brexit.

However, both Brussels and London have indicated that people will know by early November whether or not a deal is doable. Ms Sturgeon could make her key announcement within days of this development although Mrs May has made clear repeatedly that she would not facilitate a second independence poll before the next General Election due in 2022.

Commenting on Mr Van Rompuy’s remarks, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We have always said the United Kingdom would continue to thrive in the event of a no-deal Brexit. But we are confident of getting a good deal; one that delivers for every part of the United Kingdom and takes back control of our money, laws and our borders. That is what this Government will deliver.”

Ex-SNP MP John Nicolson tweeted: “Not many up sides to #Brexit but this may be one. People are beginning to focus and ask, again, why we were so misled during #indyref We have a bright future, independent and in the #EU."

The ex-EU Council President told The Observer: “The no-deal issue is not just a problem for the UK or Brussels, it is also an existential threat to the UK itself.

“One can imagine that a no-deal will have a big impact and cause concern in some of the regions. Speaking of Scotland, it could have consequences for them and others.”

He went on: “We could end up with a situation in which the EU27 becomes more united and a United Kingdom less united. This talk about a ‘no-deal’ is the kind of Nationalist rhetoric that belongs to another era.”

Mr Van Rompuy, the first person to hold the European Council presidency, also suggested that a no-deal outcome would almost certainly lead to fresh elections in Britain.

“If there is no House of Commons support for no-deal, then you are very close to new elections. If you have new elections, then Article 50 [the legal process for Britain’s exit] will have to be postponed because it will not be clear that you will have a government or a government with a programme.”

The former Brussels chief highlighted the Commission’s main objection to Mrs May’s proposal: the separating out of goods and services, which it believes would give the UK a major economic advantage.

He explained: “It is rather difficult to make a distinction between goods and services. We are living in a new economy where there is a mix of goods and services for the same kinds of products. Saying that we will have a customs union, or even going further with a single market for goods, and completely separate it from a single market in services, this is what [chief EU negotiator Michel] Barnier called unworkable.”

Mr Van Rompuy also decried what he called “Operation Fear” to put pressure on parts of the Conservative Party, making clear “those threats will not work vis-à-vis the European Union”.

He added: “I cannot imagine that a British prime minister or a responsible British government is even considering seriously a no-deal, playing with the economic future of the country and its people.”