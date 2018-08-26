THERESA May is set to hold another key Brexit meeting with her Cabinet colleagues as yet more Conservative in-fighting broke out with Philip Hammond being accused of trying to "frighten the population" with Treasury warnings about the dire economic impact of a no-deal withdrawal.

The Prime Minister is preparing for a special Cabinet get-together in September when she hopes to build a unified approach among colleagues ahead of the final push for a deal with Brussels; the last key Brexit gathering at Chequers led to the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis.

This week, Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, will return to the Belgian capital for more talks with Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, as discussions are put on a “continuous" footing.

It will begin the most intensive period on Brexit as the final deadline on any deal begins to near:

*Sept 4 – Westminster returns from its summer recess with the House of Lords debating the Brexit Trade Bill;

*Sept 5 – Oliver Robbins, Mrs May’s key Brexit advisor, will be grilled by MPs;

*Sept 13 – a special Cabinet on Brexit;

*Sept 15 – the party conference season dominated by Brexit begins with Liberal Democrats gathering in Brighton, followed in subsequent weeks by Labour, the Conservatives and the SNP;

*Sept 20 – an informal EU summit in Salzburg, where the PM hopes to raise Brexit over dinner;

*Oct 18/19 – the European Council’s key meeting on Brexit;

*Nov 1 or 8? An emergency EU summit and

*Dec 13/14 – the final European Council of the year and a last chance to seal a deal.

After Mr Hammond warned of a significant fiscal impact on the back of a no-deal – higher borrowing of £80 billion a year - his former Cabinet colleague, David Davis, lashed out at "bogus" Treasury forecasts.

The ex-Brexit Secretary and a leading Brexiteer accused the Chancellor of being "either spectacularly incompetent, or deliberate", adding: "I know what I think."

He accused the Treasury of having “trouble forecasting deficits even 12 months ahead" and said Mr Hammond’s comments were an “attempt to frighten the population into imagining the most terrible consequences of leaving the European Union without a deal”.

Mr Davis went on: "And even more disgraceful, by doing so it will undermine the Government's hand in striking a deal with the EU. If they do not think we dare walk away, then they will give us the worst deal they can think of. Bear in mind that the Chequers deal already concedes enormous amounts to the EU."

The Chancellor’s no-deal warning emerged just hours after Mr Raab had attempted to play down the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit while outlining the impact of such a scenario via a series of technical papers.

Mr Hammond was accused by one pro-Brexit Tory colleague of launching a "dodgy Project Fear".

The Chancellor had pointed to his initial January analysis on GDP and borrowing but noted how this was undergoing a "process of refinement" ahead of the parliamentary vote on any deal.

He also defended the Government's preferred approach, which was outlined in a White Paper following a Cabinet summit at Chequers, by saying the economic and fiscal impacts of this would be "substantially better" than no-deal.

Mr Raab, in an interview with the Sunday Times, noted how the latest GDP estimates for 2019 had been “revised up".

Without naming Mr Hammond, he echoed Mr Davis, saying: "I'm always chary of any forecast because most of them have been proved to be wrong." He suggested such fiscal projections had to be treated with a “measure of caution”.