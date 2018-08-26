THE wife of the former owner of Rangers Craig Whyte has initiated divorce proceedings more than eight years after they split up.

Kim Whyte, 48, launched the action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh despite conceding she may not be able to secure a financial settlement.

Her lawyer Alison Wild told a judge last summer it was her intention to pursue Mr Whyte, 47, for a monthly payment of £5,000 agreed a year earlier.

However, the solicitor said all leads had “drawn a blank” and Mrs Whyte was now resigned to the fact she was going to have to obtain a divorce “with no financial provision”.

At a hearing in 2015, Lord Brailsford said it appeared that former owner of Rangers Football Club was “wilfully ignoring the order”.

Mr Whyte was made bankrupt over a £20 million debt in 2015 when he described himself as unemployed. The insolvency order was lifted the following year.

In April 2015 Mr Whyte surrendered the keys to his 15th century Castle Grant, near Grantown-on-Spey.

The property was re-possessed by the bank after he failed to pay the £7,000-a-month mortgage for two years. The Whytes bought the castle for more than £700,000 in 2006.

Last year, Mr Whyte was cleared of acquiring the Ibrox club by fraud in 2011.

The Whytes both declined to comment on the latest development.