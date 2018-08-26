ARDENT Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has come under fire for suggesting that “inspections” like those during Northern Ireland’s Troubles could be carried out on the Irish border post-Brexit.

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, took to social media to say it was hard to believe such a senior British politician could be “so ill-informed” as to make such comments after the Somerset MP’s remarks, filmed during a town hall meeting, were disseminated.

The issue of how to keep frictionless trade across the Irish border has become arguably the biggest stumbling block to getting a deal with Brussels on Brexit.

But Mr Rees-Mogg, who leads the pro-hard Brexit European Research Group faction of Conservative MPs, told the town hall meeting that Ireland "would not be a free-for-all" and that "historic arrangements" could continue.

He explained: "There would be our ability, as we had during the Troubles, to have people inspected. It's not a border that everyone has to go through every day. But, of course, for security reasons during the Troubles, we kept a very close eye on the border to try and stop gun-running and things like that.”

The Tory backbencher added: "It’s not inconsistent to have a border that people can pass through but you are keeping an eye on."

However, Mr Coveney tweeted: “It’s hard to believe that a senior politician is so ill-informed about Ireland + the politics of the #Brexit Irish border issue that he could make comments like these. We have left “the troubles” behind us, through the sincere efforts of many, + we intend on keeping it that way.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, also hit out at Mr Rees-Mogg, declaring: "This man knows nothing of Northern Ireland."

His Labour colleague David Lammy insisted peace on the island of Ireland could not be allowed to be torn apart by "hard right ideologues".