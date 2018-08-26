Several people have been killed in a mass shooting at an entertainment complex in Florida, police have said.

It is reported that a suspect was dead at the scene, in the city of Jacksonville.

A number of people are believed to have been taken to hospital after the incident, which took place during a video game tournament being held at a riverfront shopping centre.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay away from Jacksonville Landing.

The warning on social media stated: "The area is not safe at this time. Stay away.

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding.

"Swat is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you."

Jacksonville Landing is a large shopping, entertainment and dining complex in the city centre.

Florida governor Rick Scott said he was being updated about the situation.

The state has seen several mass shootings in recent years, including the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016 and an incident at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School, in Parkland, in February this year.