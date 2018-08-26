SCOTLAND’S trade outwith the European Union is going “from strength to strength,” Theresa May has declared as she jets off on her first trip to Africa to promote Scotch whisky.

The Prime Minister, who begins a weeklong visit to the continent, taking in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, will be accompanied by a 29-strong business delegation, which includes representatives from the Scotch Whisky Association[SWA].

As part of the UK Government’s post-Brexit global Britain approach, the delegation will meet leading African business leaders, policy makers and entrepreneurs to build new investment, trading and export ties between the UK and emerging markets.

“Scotland’s trade outside the EU is going from strength to strength with an increase of over half a billion pounds in exports to these markets earlier this year,” declared Mrs May.

“Scotch whisky is known the world over for its quality and heritage and I want to see Scottish industry make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead in the vibrant, emerging markets across Africa.

“That’s why I am leading this delegation to show off the UK’s unique offer to our African partners and I am delighted the SWA will be joining me to further boost the reputation and growth of Scottish trade overseas.”

Karen Betts the association’s Chief Executive said the Africa trade mission was a great opportunity to showcase the heritage, craft and quality of Scotch whisky in markets with significant potential for growth in the years ahead.

"Exports of Scotch Whisky to Africa increased by over 13 per cent last year with double-digit growth in both South Africa and Kenya. Yet Africa accounts for just 4.5 per cent of global Scotch whisky exports, so there is plenty of scope for further expansion.”

She added: “Importing to Africa can involve a good deal of bureaucracy as well as complex tariff and non-tariff trade barriers, which tend to stifle growth. I hope this visit will support the industry in helping remove some of these difficulties and help Scotch to compete on a level playing field with local products.”

The Scotch whisky industry supports 40,000 jobs across the United Kingdom, including 7,000 in rural areas of Scotland.

Earlier this year, the SWA successfully registered 'Scotch whisky' as a trademark in South Africa, their seventh largest market by volume. Nearly 100 bottles are shipped to South Africa every minute, highlighting the ever-growing demand for Scottish products on the continent.

Africa is developing fast with more than half of the anticipated growth in global population between now and 2050 expected to take place on the continent, and, according to the International Monetary Fund, African economies are among the fastest growing in the world, making it a significant trading and investment partner for the UK.