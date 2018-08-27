TORY arrogance on Brexit is likely to push more Scots to back independence, the SNP has claimed, after former Brussels chief Herman Van Rompuy said a no-deal scenario could break up Britain.

Peter Grant, the Nationalists’ Europe spokesman at Westminster, warned there is "not a rope in existence that is strong enough" to hold Scotland to the rest of the UK if the Conservative Government pursued a "cliff-edge" Brexit.

SNP colleague Stephen Gethins added that “the arrogant behaviour of the Tory Government" is likely to make a growing number of people in Scotland "see the benefits and attractions of independence".

They spoke out after former European Council President Mr Van Rompuy argued that leaving the EU without an agreement would pose an “existential threat to the UK”.

But the Scottish Conservatives have urged Mr Van Rompuy to “stop trying to interfere” in UK domestic politics, while the Scottish Liberal Democrats warned against compounding “the chaos of Brexit with the chaos of independence”.

In his controversial intervention, the ex-chief Eurocrat said: “The no-deal issue is not just a problem for the UK or Brussels, it is also an existential threat to the UK itself.

“One can imagine that a no-deal will have a big impact and cause concern in some of the regions. Speaking of Scotland, it could have consequences for them and others.”

Mr Van Rompuy also told The Observer: “We could end up with a situation in which the EU27 becomes more united and a United Kingdom less united. This talk about a ‘no-deal’ is the kind of Nationalist rhetoric that belongs to another era.”

His remarks echo recent ones from some senior SNP figures, who have equated a hard or no-deal Brexit with a renewed push for Scottish independence.

Responding to the former Brussels chief's intervention, Fife MP Mr Gethins said: “The Tory Government thinks it can do whatever it wants to Scotland with its shambolic, disastrous hard Brexit plans and get away with it.

“Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU and, since the referendum over two years ago, Scotland’s voice and votes have been ignored. At the same time, the Tory Government in Westminster is using Brexit as a means of ploughing ahead with its power-grab from the devolved administrations.”

But Paul Masterton, of the Scottish Conservatives, dismissed Mr Van Rompuy’s remarks as “utter nonsense”.

The East Renfrewshire MP said: “No matter what the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, nothing will be helped by Scotland leaving the UK.

“Scots know that you don’t solve leaving one Union by leaving another one that is far more important to us economically.

“Rather than weigh in unnecessarily, Herman Van Rompuy should stop trying to interfere and let us get on with delivering a Brexit deal that will work for the whole of the UK.”

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, suggested nothing good could come of a no-deal Brexit.

Insisting a People’s Vote on the final deal was the “only logical way forward,” he added: “We should not compound the chaos of Brexit with the chaos of independence. Surely the lesson of Brexit is that breaking up is a bad idea?”

Last week, following the publication of the first tranche of papers setting out Theresa May’s no-deal contingency plans, Nicola Sturgeon claimed that quitting the EU without an agreement would be an “unmitigated disaster” while her Scottish Cabinet colleague Michael Russell branded such a scenario a “nightmare”.

In contrast, David Lidington, the Prime Minister’s effective deputy, argued that a no-deal Brexit would in no way jeopardise the Union, saying the “strength of the United Kingdom” would continue regardless.

Earlier this month, the First Minister signalled that she was unlikely to be able to make a definitive decision on calling for a second independence referendum this autumn because of the uncertainties surrounding Brexit.

However, both Brussels and London have indicated that people will know by early November whether or not a deal is doable. Ms Sturgeon could make her key announcement within days of this development although Mrs May has made clear repeatedly she would not facilitate a second independence poll.

Meanwhile, Downing Street, commenting on Mr Van Rompuy’s remarks, said: “We have always said the United Kingdom would continue to thrive in the event of a no-deal Brexit. But we are confident of getting a good deal; one that delivers for every part of the United Kingdom and takes back control of our money, laws and our borders. That is what this Government will deliver.”