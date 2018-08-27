THERESA May is to hold a Brexit crisis meeting with her Cabinet colleagues as more Conservative acrimony broke out with Philip Hammond being accused of trying to "frighten the population" over Treasury warnings about a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister is preparing for a special Cabinet get-together in September when she hopes to eradicate the Brexit bickering and build a unified approach among colleagues ahead of the final push for a deal; the last key brainstorming session at Chequers led to the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis.

This week, Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, will return to Brussels for more talks with Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, as discussions are put on a “continuous footing”.

It will begin the most intensive period on Brexit as the final deadline on any deal begins to near with Westminster returning from its summer recess on September 4, the special Brexit Cabinet due on September 13, the party conference season starting the same week, an informal EU summit in Salzburg on September 20, where the PM hopes to raise Brexit over dinner, and the European Council’s crunch meeting on Brexit on October 18/19.

After the Chancellor warned of a significant fiscal impact on the back of a no-deal – higher borrowing of £80 billion a year - his former Cabinet colleague, David Davis lashed out at "bogus" Treasury forecasts.

The former Brexit Secretary and a leading Brexiteer accused Mr Hammond of being "either spectacularly incompetent, or deliberate", adding: "I know what I think."

He accused the Treasury of having “trouble forecasting deficits even 12 months ahead" and said Mr Hammond’s comments were an “attempt to frighten the population into imagining the most terrible consequences of leaving the European Union without a deal”.

Mr Davis went on: "And even more disgraceful, by doing so it will undermine the Government's hand in striking a deal with the EU. If they do not think we dare walk away, then they will give us the worst deal they can think of. Bear in mind that the Chequers deal already concedes enormous amounts to the EU."

Meanwhile, Mr Raab, in an interview with the Sunday Times, noted how the latest GDP estimates for 2019 had been “revised up".

Without naming Mr Hammond, he echoed Mr Davis, saying: "I'm always chary of any forecast because most of them have been proved to be wrong." He suggested such fiscal projections had to be treated with a “measure of caution”.

Elsewhere, Nigel Farage pledged to return to the stump to “restart” the Brexit campaign as Leave Means Leave announced a bid to create a £5 million war-chest over the next three months.

The former Ukip leader, who is Vice-chairman of the campaign, declared: “I am going back on the road with Leave Means Leave to restart the referendum campaign.”

Noting how the first campaign event would be in Bolton on September 22, he said: “This issue is above party politics and has never been a debate about left or right. Our task is to mobilise the millions of alienated and angry voters and to get them to put real pressure on their MPs not to betray Brexit in the coming months. They need to know that if they do, they will lose their job.”