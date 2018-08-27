Thousands of fundraisers turned Glasgow yellow as they took part in a 10k walk in aid of Beatson Cancer Charity.

The fifth annual Off The Beatson Track event started and finished at the city’s Riverside Museum and saw participants sport the same black and yellow “bee” colours as mascot Bella Beatson.

Co-hosting yesterday’s event was STV presenter Laura Boyd, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in 2009. She said: “Off The Beatson Track is an amazing event and you realise how Beatson Cancer Charity has benefited so many people across Scotland.

“It’s there for patients, carers or relatives of someone going through cancer. I will be forever grateful that such an amazing facility is on my doorstep. I was diagnosed in September 2009 and, from that moment on, The Beatson and Beatson Cancer Charity became massive parts of my life.

“I never realised before that so much of the funding for services at The Beatson is raised by Beatson Cancer Charity. For me it was a no-brainer to get involved and do what I can to help.”

The 10k walk took in the iconic sights of the West End, including the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, which the charity raises money to support.

Calum McNair, Beatson Cancer Charity’s schools and community engagement fundraiser, said: “I’m overwhelmed at the number of people who turned out in their Beatson yellow.

“The atmosphere on the day was incredible and I’d like to thank every single person who took part and joined us in supporting Beatson Cancer Charity. Thanks to this invaluable support, the charity is able to make a positive difference to the lives of patients and families affected by cancer.”