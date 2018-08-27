The family of M9 crash victim John Yuill have revealed they are suing Police Scotland over the 101 call handling blunders.

Gordon Yuill, Mr Yuill’s father, has reportedly lodged a case at the Court of Session seeking compensation after officers failed to respond to a message reporting the wreckage.

Mr Yuill, who had only a provisional licence, and his partner Lamara Bell lay undiscovered in woodland near Stirling for 72 hours following the crash in July 2015. Mr Yuill, 28, was killed in the crash, while mother-of-two Ms Bell, 25, later died in hospital.

Gordon Yuill, 54, of Stirlingshire, told the Sun: “It’s not about John’s death. It’s about what we suffered on the back of that. I don’t blame the police, We don’t hold any grudge against any officer involved.

“We might be suing the police but we don’t blame them for the accident. It’s the response to it.”

He added that the high profile of the accident and the subsequent inquiry by the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc) had taken its toll on the family. He said: “It’s very difficult to be thrust into the media like that and with all the questions with Pirc and the police involvement. It has not been easy. My kids are a mess because of the whole thing. It’s not about the money. It’s about holding people accountable for what we suffered as a result of the police not responding to that initial call.”

The legal action comes three years about Ms Bell’s family also instructed lawyers to sue the police. Their case was lodged at the Court of Session last year.

Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins said: “As the matter is before the court it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

Interim findings from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary blamed the crash on driver error. Pirc has submitted a report on the incident to the Crown Office.

Last month, on the third anniversary of the crash, fresh calls were made for a Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held. Lord Advocate James Wolffe, QC, previously said it would be “inconceivable” for there not to be one.