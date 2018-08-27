Police are pursuing more charges against a man who rushed on stage during a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the On the Run II concert was ending on Saturday night.
Police said Maxwell was quickly stopped by security people and back-up dancers with the rapper.
Beyonce’s spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure said the singer and Jay-Z are fine.
Ms Bender said Maxwell was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.
He was treated for minor injuries, and Ms Bender said there were no other injuries.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.